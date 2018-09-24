St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Robbery in Lexington Park

On Thursday, September 20, 2018, at approximately 2:20 a.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21000 block of Mayfaire Lane in Lexington Park, for the report of a robbery.

The victim advised while transporting the unknown suspect, the suspect assaulted the victim and stole the victim’s property; the suspect then fled the area on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male, possibly in his late teens to early twenties.

The suspect did not display a weapon during the robbery, and the victim did not require any medical treatment for injuries.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Corporal Scott Ruest at (301) 475-4200 extension *2297 or by email at Scott.Ruest@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

