Joseph Kendall “Kenny” Fryer IV, 35

Joseph Kendall “Kenny” Fryer IV, age 35 of Newburg, Maryland, died September 20, 2018.

Kenny was an Electrician with Local 26 IBEW.

He was the son of Joseph Kendall Fryer III and Carolyn Willingham Maguire.

In addition to his mother, he is also survived by his wife, Caitlin E. Fryer.

Friends received on Wednesday, September 26, 2018 from 5-8PM with a Wake Service at 7PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, September 27, 2018 at 10AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 201 St. Mary’s Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646.