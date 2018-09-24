Walter Edgar “Eddie” Coulby II, 31

Walter Edgar “Eddie” Coulby II, age 31 of Nanjemoy, Maryland, died September 18, 2018 in White Plains, Maryland.

Eddie was a Stock Clerk for Walmart and a member of Maryland Point Baptist Church in Nanjemoy. He loved Ravens football and Orioles baseball, playing cards (especially poker), loved being with family (especially his sisters), and made everyone laugh.

He was the very loving and kind son of Walter Edgar Coulby Sr. and Janet Marie Eddy Coulby. In addition to his parents, he is also survived by his paternal grandmother, Nora Lee Coulby; his maternal grandmother, Kathy Eddy and her late husband, Bruce Eddy; his brother, Paul A. Hamilton; his sisters, Rebecca Elizabeth Coulby and Tiffany Lynn Hamilton (Kyle Oakley); his nieces, Taylor Ledman and Summerlyn Hamilton; and his nephew, Sean Hamilton. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and other relatives.

Friends received on Tuesday, September 25, 2018 from 10AM until time of Funeral Service at 12PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646, officiated by Pastor Bo Hancock. Interment to follow in Nanjemoy Baptist Church Cemetery at 1:30PM.

Memorials in Eddie’s name are asked to the Jude House, 9505 Crain Highway, Bel Alton, Maryland 20611.