Treva Margaret (Kimble) Smith, of Seaford Delaware, formerly of Broomes Island, Maryland, passed away on September 20, 2018 at Penninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury, MD. surrounded by love and her immediate family.

Treva was born on February 21st 1943 in Upper Tract, West Virginia to the late Mary and Kenneth Kimble. She was a graduate of Surrattsville Senior High School in Clinton, MD. Class of 1960. Treva had a long and prosperous career in banking and office management. Her loves in life were her faith, family, pets, flowers, friends, taking cruises with her family and eating steamed Maryland Blue Crabs.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 59 years, Marvin L. Smith, Sr. Treva is also survived by her beloved pup Scrappy, sons Marvin L. Smith, Jr.(Vickey), Kenneth Scott Smith(Cheryl), grandchildren Heather Harkness(Chris), Heath Harrell Deas, Justine Zube, Lisa Carlson, Kelly Woiciechowicz(Michael), Courtney Smith, Casey Boone(Kyle), Great Grandchildren Cole & Chase Harkness, Eve & Ricky Harper, her brother Clyde Kimble(Tony), sister Debbie Heinhorst(Charlie) and several nieces, nephews and many friends. Treva was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Carol Kimble and her sisters Frances Kimble and Judy Laurie.

Treva’s husband would like to acknowledge and thank Cool Branch Estates, in Seaford, Delaware for their exceptional care and concern.

She leaves us with her indomitable spirit and faith, that because of Jesus we will see her again.