Aurelio Nepa, Jr. (Jay), Lt. Col., RET.

Aurelio Nepa, Jr. (Jay), Lt. Col., U.S. Airforce, Retired, died peacefully at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital, September 19, 2018, from complications of a stroke suffered in 2004.

Born in Altoona, PA, March 4, 1931. Graduated from Penn State University, BS (Education) and American University, Washington, DC, Juris Doctor.

After 24 years of service in the Air Force in various assignments in the U.S. and abroad, worked in the Federal Civil Service as Staff Director in the Department of Defense Privacy Board until his retirement in 1998.

Survived by wife Francesca, nee Fattori, son Jay Patrick, brother Eugene, sister-in-law Dawn Nepa, sister-in-law Renata Grant, brother-in-law Paolo Fattori, Udine, Italy, many relatives, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends in the U.S. and Italy.

Pre-deceased by parents Aurelio Nepa and Gisella Mancini Nepa, older brother Paul Nepa, niece Jean Marie Nepa, brother-in-law Bernard Grant, sister-in-law Paola Fattori.

Family and friends will be received at St. John the Evangelist Church, Clinton, MD on Monday, September 24, 2018, from 10 a.m. -11:00am. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at later date.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice. The family is especially grateful to Tracy Hampton and Christine Proctor, his caregivers for the past 14 years.