Mock Crash to be Held at Calvert High School

With the assistance of the Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse (CAASA), Maryland State Police, Chesapeake Region Safety Council, and several local volunteer emergency responders, a mock crash will be conducted at Calvert High School on Wednesday September 26th, 2018.

Mock crashes are being conducted as a continuing education program geared toward reducing the traffic fatalities, particularly those involving young persons. These tragedies continue to be the leading cause of death among young people. Sheriff Mike Evans stated, “We continue to take steps to reduce the accident numbers, but we need to continue to do more.” He added, “Education is the key to reducing these incidents.”

These events take a huge commitment from numerous members of the community. In addition to those already mentioned we would like to thank Highway Safety Partners For This Scene (Calvert High School Criminal Justice Program, Impact Research, Inc., A Plus Towing and Recovery, SMECO, Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department, Prince Frederick Volunteer Rescue Squad, Calvert County Public Schools (School Bus Transportation, School Facilities).

This event is not open to the public, but we would like to urge all parents to have conversations with their children about the importance of safe driving habits. For any additional information please contact Ms. Debbie Kirkpatrick Jennings at 443-532-5874 or Captain Dave Payne at 410-535-2800.