Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Serious Motor Vehicle Collision in Huntingtown

On Monday, September 24, 2018, at approximately 11:46 a.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the area of Bowie shop Road and Reserve Drive in Huntingtown, for the report of a Vehicle Collision with injury.

The preliminary investigation of the collision revealed a 1998 Ford F150 truck, operated by Henry Jones, 73, of Lusby, was traveling Westbound on Bowie Shop road in the area of Reserve Drive. A 2012 Ford Focus, operated by Mary Vakas, 67, of Dunkirk, was traveling eastbound on Bowie Shop Road. The F150 entered the sharp turn in the area of Reserve Drive and went into a spin entering the eastbound travel lane and was struck by the Ford Focus, resulting in Jones being ejected from the vehicle. Members of the Huntingtown and Prince Frederick Volunteer Emergency Medical services as well as Calvert Advanced Life support responded to assist with the Collision.

Vakas was transported to Calvert Medical Health Center where she is being treated for her injuries sustained in the collision and is listed in stable condition. Jones was initially transported to Calvert Medical Health Center and was later transported to Washington Hospital Center where he is listed in critical condition because of injuries sustained in the collision.

Preliminary Investigation shows that unfavorable roadway conditions, and speed possibly contributed to the collision. The Calvert County Department of Highway Maintenance also responded to the scene and detected an unknown slick substance on the roadway in the area of the turn prior to the collision that also contributed to this collision.

The collision is under investigation by Dfc. J. Hardesty of the Crash Reconstruction Team. Anyone with additional information regarding the collision is asked to contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at 410-535-2800 or e-mail the investigator at Jeffrey.hardesty@calvertcountymd.gov