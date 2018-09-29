Calvert County to Host Free Residential Shredding Event

The Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division, will host a free paper shredding event for county residents Saturday, Sep. 29. The event will be held at Appeal Landfill located at 401 Sweetwater Road, Lusby from 8 a.m. to noon, rain or shine. The shred event helps prevent identity theft by destroying confidential or sensitive documents.

All paper must be removed from plastic bags and cardboard boxes. Paper clips and staples are acceptable. Binders and binder clips are not acceptable. There is no limit per resident, and proof of residency is required. Certificates of destruction will be provided if requested. Businesses are prohibited from this event.

For information about this event, call the Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division, at 410-326-0210 or visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/recycle.