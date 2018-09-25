Police in Charles County Seeking Whereabouts of Waldorf Man Wanted for Violating Protective Order

On Tuesday, September 18, 2018, at approximately 11:35 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2900 block of Sandwich Drive in Waldorf for the report of a violation of a protective order.

The petitioner advised when she returned to her residence she observed the suspect, Jamal Brandon Bullock, 30, of Waldorf, inside her house. He was prohibited from being in the home due to the protective order.

Officers arrived and attempted to get the man to exit the house, but he refused and fled out of the back door. Officers canvassed the area but did not locate Bullock.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call (301) 932-2222.

Bullock may be armed with a handgun and should not be approached.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. PFC R. Pickeral is investigating.

