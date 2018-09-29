Thirteen Indicted in Large Drug Bust Investigation Across Multiple Counties

As a result of a joint investigation that began in early 2017, the Howard County and Anne Arundel County Police Departments are announcing 13 indictments in a drug ring that was operating in both counties.

The two agencies, with additional assistance from the Laurel Police Department, conducted a lengthy investigation into a high-level cocaine and heroin distributor, Marvin Little, 30, of Laurel, operating across the central Maryland area. During the investigation, detectives served 10 search warrants, which resulted in the seizure of:

More than $300,000 in cash

Jewelry valued at more than $180,000

Five vehicles

Five handguns (one stolen)

An assault rifle (stolen)

Approximately 12.5 kilograms of cocaine

Approximately 1.25 kilograms of heroin/fentanyl mix

Of the 13 indictments, all in Howard County, seven are listed below. The other names are not releasable at this time due to sealed indictments or other outstanding investigative issues.

Marvin Craig Little, 30, of Laurel, Indicted on February, 16, 2018 for Kingpin Cocaine, Kingpin Heroin, Gang Participation, Conspiracy Cocaine, Conspiracy Heroin, Import Heroin, Volume Dealer Heroin, Possess with Intent to Distribute Heroin, Import Cocaine, Volume Dealer Cocaine, Possess with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Import Cocaine, Volume Dealer Cocaine, Possess with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Volume Dealer Cocaine, Possess with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Import Cocaine, Import Cocaine, Volume Dealer Cocaine, Possess with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Armed Trafficking, Volume Dealer Heroin, Possess with Intent to Distribute Heroin, Possess with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl Mix, Possess with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl, Disqualified Possession of Regulated Firearm, Possess with Intent to Distribute Heroin, Possess with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl Mix, Possess with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl, Volume Dealer Cocaine, Possess with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, and Import Cocaine. Michael Alexander Ward, 23, of Laurel, Indicted on February, 16, 2018, for Gang Participation, Conspiracy Cocaine, Conspiracy Heroin, Volume Dealer Heroin, Possess with Intent to Distribute Heroin, Possess with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Possess with Intent Fentanyl, and Possess with Intent Fentanyl mix Stephen Lee Wise Jr., 41, of Odenton, Indicted March 28, 2018, for Conspiracy – Narcotic Drug, and Volume Dealer – Heroin Jesse Ray Spielman, 22, of Crofton, Indicted on March 28, 2018 for Conspiracy- Narcotic Drug Larry Ruffus Saddler, 32, of Laurel, Indicted on March, 28, 2018 for Conspiracy – Narcotic Drug Samson Mesfun, 34, of Oakley, California, Indicted on May 2, 2018 for Conspiracy to import cocaine, and Conspiracy to Distribute cocaine Reginald Bryan Mathis, 34, of Temple Hills, Indicted May 2, 2018, for Conspiracy to distribute narcotic drug