Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Crime Report – 9/25/2018

During the weeks of September 3 to September 23, 2018 deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 4,466 calls for service throughout the community.

Burglary: 18-50875

On September 19, 2018 Deputy Freeland responded to 16th Street, Chesapeake Beach for the report of a burglary. The victims advised sometime between 6:00 AM and 5:00 PM an unknown suspect(s) entered their home and stole multiple pieces of jewelry. The estimated value of stolen property is $410.

Burglary: 18-51366

On September 22, 2018 Deputy Rzepkowski responded to Southern Maryland Blvd, Owings for the report of a burglary. The complainant advised sometime between September 21st at 10:00 PM and September 22nd at 1:00 AM an unknown suspect(s) stole $100 worth of tools from his shed.

Theft: 18-50629

On September 18, 2018 Deputy Rediker responded to Scaggs Road, Owings for the report of a theft. The complainant advised on September 3rd between 11:00 AM and 2:00 PM an unknown suspect(s) stole the flag off her mailbox. The value of stolen property is approximately $50.

Theft: 18-50566

On September 18, 2018 Deputy Hardesty responded to Nester Lane, Lusby for the report of a theft. The complainant advised two weeks ago two Silicon Power 256 GB Solid State Drives were stolen from his mailbox. The estimated value of stolen property is $100.

On September 18, 2018 Deputy Gott responded to Renero Court, Lusby for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between September 14th and September 18th an unknown suspect(s) stole his son’s black bicycle. The estimated value of stolen property is $150.

Theft: 18-50532

On September 18, 2018 Deputy Bradley responded to Gregg Drive, Lusby for the report of a theft. The complainant advised an unknown suspect(s) stole the rear tag off his vehicle.

Theft: 18-50749

On September 19, 2018 Deputy Flynt responded to Golden Russet Drive, Dunkirk for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between 5:30 PM on September 18th and 7:45 AM on September 19th an unknown suspect(s) stole half the gas out of her vehicle.

Theft: 18-50923

On September 19, 2018 Deputy Aurich made contact with a complainant who advised him sometime between 12:30 and 10:30 PM an unknown suspect(s) stole the registration plate from his boat trailer while it was parked at the Hallowing Point boat ramp.

Theft: 18-51042

On September 20, 2018 Deputy Spalding was contacted in the parking lot of Patuxent High School about a stolen cell phone. The complainant advised she had the phone at 7:45 that morning and realized it was missing around 8:20 AM. The value of the cell phone is approximately $1,000.

Burglary: 18-49280

On September 12, 2018 Deputy Bradley responded to Bandera Lane, Lusby for the report of a theft. The complainants advised an unknown suspect(s) broke into their shed and stole multiple tools. The estimated value of stolen and damaged property is approximately $2,600.

Damaged Property: 18-49256

On September 12, 2018 Deputy Lewis Jr. responded to Huntsman Drive, Huntingtown for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised sometime between 9:30 PM on September 11th and 6:15 AM on September 12th an unknown suspect(s) drove through his front yard, leaving 300 feet of tire tracks. The estimated value of damaged property is approximately $1,000.

Damaged Property: 18-49260

On September 12, 2018 Deputy Deleon responded to Burr Oak Court, Prince Frederick for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised a group of unidentified teenagers damaged three concrete slabs in a gazebo and left their fast food trash there.

Damaged Property: 18-49708

On September 14, 2018 Deputy Spalding responded to Golden West Way, Lusby for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised sometime between September 13th at 7:30 PM and September 14th at 6:25 AM an unknown suspect(s) slashed two tires on her vehicle. The value of damaged property is approximately $200.

Damaged Property: 18-50064

On September 15, 2018 Deputy Ridgely responded to S. Solomons Island Road, Prince Frederick for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised sometime between 8:30 PM and 9:30 PM an unknown suspect(s) smashed the windshield of his rental vehicle.

Theft: 18-48948

On September 10, 2018 Deputy Spalding responded to Huron Drive, Lusby for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between September 7th and September 10th an unknown suspect(s) stole the license plate from her trailer. The value of stolen property is $51.

Theft: 18-48982

On September 10, 2018 Deputy Sampson responded to the KFC in Prince Frederick for the report of at theft. The victim advised sometime between 5:00 and 8:00 PM an unknown suspect(s) stole $320 from her purse.

Theft: 18-49343

On September 12, 2018 Deputy Bradley responded to Driftwood Lane, Solomons for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between September 7th at approximately 3:00 PM and September 12th at 9:00 AM an unknown suspect(s) stole 4 lug nuts off his Mustang.

Theft: 18-49576

On September 13, 2018 Deputy Bradley responded to Swaggers Point Road, Solomons for the report of a theft. The complainant advised she left her phone at the CD Café and Lounge the night before, and when she returned to the restaurant the next morning to find it, no one had turned it in.

Damaged Property: 18-48071

On September 6, 2018 Deputy L. Payne responded to Sixes Road, Prince Frederick for the report of damaged property. The victim advised sometime between September 1st and September 3rd an unknown suspect(s) used a rock to smash the front and rear windshields of her vehicle.

Theft: 18-47659

On September 4, 2018 Deputy Parks responded to World Gym in Prince Frederick for the report of a theft. The complainant advised she believed she lost her phone in the parking lot and someone picked it up and kept it for themselves instead of turning it in. The value of the phone is $700.

Theft: 18-47784

On September 5, 2018 Deputy S. Naughton responded to Mallard Point, Prince Frederick for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between September 1st at 2:00 PM and September 2nd at 2:00 PM an unknown suspect(s) stole a visual warning sign from his front yard, which he described as a silhouette of a little boy with a reflective flag in his hand, and the word “SLOW” on it. The value of stolen property is approximately $40.

Theft: 18-47783

On September 5, 2018 Deputy Flynt responded to Twin Lakes Drive, Dunkirk for the report of a theft. The complainant advised the passenger side rear window was busted out of her vehicle and her purse was missing. Her purse was located and returned to her, however, her wallet was missing.

Theft: 18-48488

On September 7, 2018 Deputy Childress responded to Sawmill Road, Lusby for the report of a theft. The complainant advised an unknown suspect(s) stole diesel fuel from his Peterbilt truck parked in a driveway across from his residence. The estimated value of stolen fuel is $30.

Theft: 18-48796

On September 9, 2018 Deputy O’Donnell responded to Ruby Tuesday’s in Prince Frederick for the report of a theft. The victim advised sometime between 4:00 PM and 9:30 PM an unknown suspect(s) stole $900 out of her purse while she was working.