Repeat Racetrax Winner from Lanham Credits Luck to Giving Back

Claims $14,210 prize, second big win this year

A Prince George’s County electrician made his second visit to Maryland Lottery headquarters in five months, thanks to his fondness for playing Racetrax and, in his opinion, his practice of giving back when good fortune comes his way. His $12,400 win, which follows a $224,000 win back in April, took place on Sept. 23 on his way to do a favor.

A series of unusual circumstances led to the Lanham man’s big win.

“It was Sunday and I don’t usually work on Sundays and it was raining and I don’t usually work in the rain,” said the father of three. “But the customer who called me was in a tight spot, so I headed over.”

On the way, the 56-year-old stopped at E&C Mid-Atlantic #718 in Glenn Dale to keep a tradition going. “I like to use my clients’ addresses for Racetrax numbers. It’s worked out often, especially for the big win in April.”

He placed a Superfecta wager that horses numbers 6, 8, 2 and 9 would finish one of five races in that exact order. The Lanham resident checked the Racetrax results for his races when he finished his project.

“I saw it right away, a Superfecta win on the very first race I played. A $14,200 win!” His first thoughts were gratitude to the Man upstairs. “Another blessing like this? I must have sent up a thousand thank you’s.”

The lucky dad plans to set aside some of his winnings for his kids’ future, as he did with his previous Racetrax win. He will share much of the rest with people he can think of right now and others he might meet who need help.

“I firmly believe that I have to give back when I’m blessed. Friends, family, strangers – lots of people around me need help.” The winner said he believes this practice is key to his continued good luck. “Help people when you can. Ever since April and now again with this win, I’ve been able to do some good.”

Also lucky is his Prince George’s County Lottery retailer. E&C Mid-Atlantic #718 located at 12300 Annapolis Road earns a $142 bonus from the Lottery for selling a winning Racetraxticket of $10,000 or more. The bonus is equal to 1 percent of the prize.