Lexington Park Man Arrested for Drunk Driving, Hit and Run, Reckless Driving and Other Traffic Charges

On Monday, September 24, 2018, the St. Mary’s County Emergency Communications Center received numerous calls of a white sedan traveling south on Route 235 operating in a reckless manner.

The vehicle was reported striking a pickup truck at Route 235 and Hollywood Road and striking another truck at Route 235 and Old Rolling Road.

Witnesses followed the vehicle to the Lexington Village parking lot.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputies made contact with the driver, Daniel Armando Vega-Hernandez, 21, of Lexington Park who smelled strongly of alcohol and was largely unable to stand under his own power.

Deputy First Class Rozier Steinbach charged Vega-Hernandez with DUI, DUI Per Se, Negligent Driving, Reckless Driving, Failure to Remain at the Scene of a Property Damage Accident and other traffic charges and the suspect was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.

