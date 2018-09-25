Prince George’s County Police Department Arrests Suspect in Fatal Shooting in Suitland

The Prince George’s County Police Department arrested a suspect wanted inconnection with a recent fatal shooting in Suitland. The suspect is 38 -year-old Tyrone Smith, Jr. of the 600 block of Emmanuel Court in Northwest Washington. He’s charged with fatally shooting 50-year-old Anthony Burress of Walters Lane in District Heights.

On September 2nd, at approximately 11:00 pm, patrol officers were called to the 3600 block of Silver Park Drive for a report of a shooting. Officers discovered Burress suffering from gunshot wounds. He died on September 14th. The victim’s death was ruled a homicide due to complications from the shooting.

The preliminary investigation reveals the fatal shooting stemmed from a dispute.

Smith is charged with first and second degree murder and additional charges. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), text “PGPD plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) on your cell phone or go to www.pgcrimesolvers.com and submit a tip online.