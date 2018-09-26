WANTED – Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 9/26/2018

September 26, 2018

The following persons are wanted by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is responsible for the service of criminal and child support warrants as well as criminal summonses issued by the courts. They are also responsible for coordinating extraditions of suspects out of state.

If you have information concerning these cases, you should take no action, but instead immediately contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Department or your local law enforcement agency.

William Samuel Windsor

William Samuel Windsor

William Samuel Windsor is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
Kimberly Nakita Stephens

Kimberly Nakita Stephens

Kimberly Nakita Stephens is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
Christian Jesus Gilyard

Christian Jesus Gilyard

Christian Jesus Gilyard is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
Vander Allen Trammell II

Vander Allen Trammell II

Vander Allen Trammell II is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
Eugene Richard Best III

Eugene Richard Best III

Eugene Richard Best III is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
David Shane Underwood

David Shane Underwood

David Shane Underwood is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
Wayne Carroll Key Jr

Wayne Carroll Key Jr

Wayne Carroll Key Jr is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
Antoine Terrell Jones

Antoine Terrell Jones

Antoine Terrell Jones is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603

Individuals with information concerning these cases should take no action themselves, but instead immediately contact the
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office or local law enforcement agency.

  • Sgt. Rob Selkirk 410-535-2800 Ext 2517 Cell 443-624-8241
  • Det. Mike Tomlinson 410-535-2800 Ext 2581 Cell 443-532-4278
  • Det. Chip Ward 410-535-2800 Ext 2589 Cell 443-532-0603
  • Det. James Bell 410-535-2800 Ext 2748 Cell 443-975-0481
  • Det. Mike Lewis 410-535-2800 Ext 2747 Cell 443-975-8368
  • Det. Jeff Murphy 410-535-2800 Ext 2316 Cell 410-474-4413
William Samuel Windsor

William Samuel Windsor

Wayne Carroll Key Jr

Wayne Carroll Key Jr

Vander Allen Trammell II

Vander Allen Trammell II

Kimberly Nakita Stephens

Kimberly Nakita Stephens

Eugene Richard Best III

Eugene Richard Best III

David Shane Underwood

David Shane Underwood

Christian Jesus Gilyard

Christian Jesus Gilyard

Antoine Terrell Jones

Antoine Terrell Jones

This entry was posted on September 26, 2018 at 12:01 am and is filed under All News, Calvert News, Community, County, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.