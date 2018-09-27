Female Bicyclist Found Unconscious in Roadway Flown to Trauma Center

On Tuesday, September 25, 2018, at approximately 7:50 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 41010 Bishop Road, and Loveville Road, in Mechanicsville, for the reported unconscious subject in the roadway.

Dispatch advised responding units the 911 caller reported finding an unknown aged female unconscious in the roadway on Bishop Road, and that it was possibly a bicycle accident.

Police arrived on scene and found a female bicyclist unconscious in the roadway, and requested a helicopter due to her injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 transported the patient to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office are currently investigating the incident and updates will be provided when they become available.