Motor Vehicle Accident in Loveville Injures One

September 27, 2018

On Tuesday, September 25, 2018, at approximately 5:30 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Sunnyside Road, and Point Lookout Road, in Loveville for the reported motor vehicle accident.

Crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles involved in a rear-end style collision, with one vehicle still in the roadway.

One patient was transported from the scene to an area hospital with minor injuries.

An unknown number of patients signed patient care refusal forms on the scene.

All photos courtesy of Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department.

This entry was posted on September 27, 2018 at 6:09 am and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.