Motor Vehicle Accident in Loveville Injures One

On Tuesday, September 25, 2018, at approximately 5:30 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Sunnyside Road, and Point Lookout Road, in Loveville for the reported motor vehicle accident.

Crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles involved in a rear-end style collision, with one vehicle still in the roadway.

One patient was transported from the scene to an area hospital with minor injuries.

An unknown number of patients signed patient care refusal forms on the scene.

All photos courtesy of Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department.