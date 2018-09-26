James Alton Long, 72

James Alton Long, age 72, of La Plata, MD died on September 23, 2018 at his residence.

James was a U.S. Navy Veteran and lifetime resident of Charles County. He worked at Gardiner Equipment for 10 years and Pepco for 23 years as a Shop Foreman. He was a member of the VFW Bel Alton, the Bel Alton Fire Department, and Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Plata. James loved fishing and spending time in his boathouse. He enjoyed playing cards and bingo, watching Jeopardy, and being with his best friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul Leonard Long and Mary Cecelia Burch; brother, Ralph Long; sister, Mary Ann Foote; and his great-grandson Richy.

James is survived by his wife of 36 years, Vicki Long; son, Frank Edward Henderson, Jr.; daughters, Novella Gay Pelzer (Richard), Tammy Marie Henderson, Brenlynn Bea Gilmore; sister, Linda Quade; grandchildren, Vani, Brooklyn, Matthew, Dalton; and great-grandchilden, Page and Kailynn.

A visitation for James will be held at Raymond Funeral Chapel

on Sunday, September 30, 2018 from 2-4 and 6-8PM with a Fire Department Service at 7PM. His funeral service will take place at 11AM on Monday, October 1, 2018 at MD Veterans Cemetery Chapel in Cheltenham, MD. Interment will follow.