Susan Cecile Legagneux, 67

Susan Cecile Legagneux, age 67, of White Plains, MD died on September 23, 2018 in La Plata, MD.

Susan, a lifetime resident of Charles County, was a Loan Officer with Community Bank of the Chesapeake for 32 years and a member of St. Joseph’s Church in Pomfret. She was a jovial, artistic free spirit with a good sense of humor. She loved animals and enjoyed politics and cooking.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter Anthony Willett and Opal Mae Henderson; and brothers, Anthony, Claude, Milton, David, John, Patrick, and Wayne Willett.

Susan is survived by her husband, Michael H. Legagneux; son, Michael H. Legagneux, Jr.; brother, James R. Willett (Cathy); sister, DaOnne Lucas (Joe); and grandchildren, Meredith and Michelle.

A viewing for Susan will be held at Raymond Funeral Chapel on Monday, October 1, 2018 from 2-4PM and 6-8PM with a wake service at 7PM. Her funeral mass will be at St. Joseph’s Church in Pomfret on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at 11AM. Her interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions in Susan’s name may be made to the Humane Society of Charles County (P. O. Box 1015, Waldorf, MD 20604) or American Cancer Society (P. O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123).