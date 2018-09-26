David Michael Stallard, 28

David Michael Stallard, age 28 of Waldorf, Maryland, died September 23, 2018.

David was a HVAC Installer for 10 years, his last employer, with Metal Crafters. He was also a member of New Life Wesleyan Church in La Plata, Maryland. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, motor cross, and golf. He loved being with friends and family.

He was the son of Mark Daniel Stallard and elaine Marie D’Antonio Stallard.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his maternal grandparents, Dan and Helen D’Antonio; his brother, Matthew D. Stallard (Julie); his sisters, Jessica K. Stallard and Samantha L. Dorf (Jonathan); his nephew, Jaxson; and his nieces, Shelby, Riley, and Ella.

A Memorial Service is planned at New Life Wesleyan Church at a later date.