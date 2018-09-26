Mary Delores Bush , 80, of Chaptico, MD departed this earthly life on September 21, 2018, after a short stay at the Hospice House, in Callaway, MD, surrounded by her loving family and close friends. Delores was born in Mechanicsville, MD to the late Mary M. Holt and Ernest A. Holly on January 06, 1938. She received her education in St. Mary’s county public schools. She later married the love of her life, Theodore R. Bush on November 15,1958 and gave birth to eight beautiful children.

Delores was a fun, loving, and nurturing mother. She loved her family, church family, and most of all serving and praising The Lord. She attended Living Hope for the past 30 plus years where she was faithful in attending and giving unconditionally. Every first Saturday of the month she did nursing home ministries at our local nursing home. She also loved to cook her famous fried chicken, potato salad and her home-made cherry cheesecake that everyone loved.

She loved attending her children and grandchildren’s sports activities. Delores would often watch football and basketball with her family. She didn’t have a favorite team but she cheered for any team playing against the Dallas Cowboys and against Lebron James.

Delores was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Bush; parents, Mary Holt and Ernest A. Holley, Sr; son, Joseph Frederick Bush and sister, Joyce Fletcher.

Delores leaves to cherish her memories her children, Agnes, Mary(Calvin), Theodore, Christopher, Deborah(Joseph), Kelvin-Scott, Francene(Israel) and Tier; her siblings, Doris Harris, Ernest A. Holley, Jr.(Sunny), Royal Holley(Judith), Gloris Bogans, Carroll Ellis, Shirley Ann Kelly(Frank), Jessie Stats and Catherine Lothrop; sisters-in law, Odessa Curtis, Lorraine Gray(Joseph “Sandy” Gray) and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren and long time friends, Maxzine Taylor and John Briscoe, Jr. She also leaves to mourn a host of nieces, nephews, many cousins and great friends that she met over the years!

Family and friends will unite on Saturday, September 29, 2018 for visitation at 9:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am at Living Hope Pentecostal Church, 21650 Chancellors Run Road, Great Mills, MD, 20634. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD.