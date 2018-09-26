2018 State of the County Video Report and Executive Summary now Available for Viewing

Citizens wanting to learn more about progress made by the county during the last fiscal year can view the 2018 State of the County video report.

The 22 minute report highlights accomplishments made on projects and programs undertaken in 2017 and 2018.

The report also looks ahead to projects currently underway, including the new Garvey Senior Activity Center and Leonardtown replacement project and FDR Boulevard.

“Each year it has been amazing to see how the county has progressed along with respect to a number of these projects,” said Tony Jones, Communications Director. “The annual State of the County video report has become a must view for citizens wanting detailed information about how their tax dollars are being spent.”

The video report also comes with an accompanying Executive Summary, a two page listing of accomplishments in the past year and goals for the upcoming year.



