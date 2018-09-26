Indian Head Man Faces 127 Years in Prison for Murder Over a Drug Debt

On Monday, September 24, 2018, a Charles County jury, after a 6-day trial, convicted Brian Douglas Pierce, 36, of Indian Head, of the Second-Degree Murder of Robert Branson, First Degree Assault of Karwin Carroll, Possession of Cocaine, and related charges.

On September 4, 2017, officers responded to the 6000 block of Port Tobacco Road in Indian Head for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located Branson and Carroll in the backyard of a residence approximately 800 feet from the scene of the shooting. Both men were suffering from gunshot wounds. Branson suffered gunshot wounds to his arm and lung, which proved fatal; however, before succumbing to his injuries, he identified Pierce as the shooter. Carroll, who was shot in the back, fortunately survived his injuries after being flown to a hospital in serious condition.

An investigation revealed that prior to the shooting, Pierce and Branson were engaged in a dispute regarding a drug debt. Following the dispute, Pierce went to his father’s residence located near his home on Port Tobacco Road to retrieve a firearm. His brother and father, who were present at the property, refused to give him a gun. Pierce returned to his own residence and retrieved a shotgun located within the house. He then began looking for Branson and Carroll, who were standing outside of the residence. Pierce told the men to leave and Carroll laughed. Pierce then fired the shotgun twice striking each victim once. Branson and Carroll ran for their lives.

At that point, Pierce got into his vehicle to go after Branson, but was unable to locate him. He then fled to Friendship Park where he abandoned his vehicle.

With the assistance of Maryland State Police, Virginia State Police, and other agencies, Charles County Sheriff’s Officers canvassed the area where his vehicle was located but did not locate Pierce.

Pierce turned himself in to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office on September 5, 2017.

A sentencing date has been set for November 29, 2018. Pierce faces up to 127 years in prison.

