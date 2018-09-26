State Police to Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint in St Mary’s County this Friday

September 26, 2018

The Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in St Mary’s County this Friday, September 28th.

The time and location of the checkpoint will not be announced.

The purpose of the checkpoint is to deter people from driving impaired and to ultimately reduce the number of impaired driving-related collisions who are driving under the influence.

State Police urge residents and visitors alike to use a designated driver if they plan on consuming alcohol or drugs that impair their ability to drive.




This entry was posted on September 26, 2018 at 11:30 am and is filed under All News, Community, County, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.