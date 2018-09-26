State Police to Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint in St Mary’s County this Friday

The Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in St Mary’s County this Friday, September 28th.

The time and location of the checkpoint will not be announced.

The purpose of the checkpoint is to deter people from driving impaired and to ultimately reduce the number of impaired driving-related collisions who are driving under the influence.

State Police urge residents and visitors alike to use a designated driver if they plan on consuming alcohol or drugs that impair their ability to drive.

