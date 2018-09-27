St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Public’s Help Identifying Theft Scheme Suspects

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the persons pictured.

On Wednesday, August 8, 2018 between 10:57 a.m. and 7:45 p.m., the male suspect made three trips into the California BJ’s Wholesale Club and stole several Wisenet home monitoring cameras by hiding them in his clothing and exiting the store without paying for them. On Thursday, August 11, 2018 at 4:20 p.m., the male suspect entered the store again and took several cameras from the display and placed them on a shelf where the female suspect placed them in her bag. They both left the store without paying for them.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects or this incident is asked to call Cpl. Milton Pesante at 301-475-4200, ext. *8053 or email Milton.Pesante@stmarysmd.com. CASE# 49823-18