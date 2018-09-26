Colorado Woman Arrested on Drug Charges After DUI in Waldorf

On Saturday, September 22, 2018 at approximately 1:24 a.m., Trooper First Class M. Zentkovich from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack conducted a traffic stop on a gold Nissan Altima for the driver using a cell phone on southbound Route 301 north of Vernon Road, in Waldorf.

Upon making contact with the operator, Brandy Ann Hinskton 34, of Colorado, TFC Zentkovich detected a sign of alcohol impairment.

Hinskton failed a field sobriety test and was arrested for DUI.

Search incident to arrest, revealed white pills identified as suspected Oxycodone Hydrochloride, a Schedule II Narcotic.

Hinskton was transported to the Charles County Detention Center for processing and charged with CDS- Not Marijuana) CR 5-601 (A1) for the Oxycodone Hydrochloride.

