Wednesday’s Pet is Bishop

Wednesday’s Pet for 9-26-18 is Bishop

Featured Pet: Bishop

Rescue Group: Pets with Disabilities

Disability: Deaf

Breed: Lemon Hound

Sex: Male

Size: Medium (50 lbs)

Vetted: Neutered and Up-to-date with routine shots

Adoption Fee: $300.00

Bishop is between 4 and 5 years old. He landed in a shelter as a stray. He is a fun, active, goofy pup, that will put a smile on your face. will make a wonderful pair of companions. Bishop was a shelter favorite describing him as gentle, quiet and affectionate. He loves people, other dogs and cats. Bishop would do best in a secure fenced in area, with a playful hearing buddy or two. Bishop is going to make a wonderful addition to a lucky family.

If you are interested in meeting him, please complete an Application:

http://www.petswithdisabilities.org/adoptionapplication.doc and email it to petswithdisabilities@comcast.net.

A little bit of breed information:

Lemon Hounds have white fur with light gold patches or spots. They are passionate, funny, outgoing and great with children and other animals. They are great cuddlers and enjoy spending quality time with their owners.

“He is your friend, your partner, your defender, your dog. You are his life, his love, his leader. He will be yours, faithful and true, to the last beat of his heart. You owe it to him to be worthy of such devotion.”

– Unknown

