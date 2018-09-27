24-Year-Old Hughesville Man Wins $80,000 on Keno at Korner Liquors in Waldorf

Hughesville man claims $80,060 prize

William Frasher of Hughesville got the surprise of his life when he decided to stop in at Korner Liquors in Waldorf last Thursday and play Keno.

The 24-year-old real estate investor was on his way to get something to eat after work and initially stopped at the Charles County Lottery retailer to cash a check. When he was leaving the store, William decided to turn around and play a few rounds of Keno.

“Something was just telling me to go play,” he said. It’s a good thing William heeded his intuition because he won $80,060!

A bit of a numerologist, William is a big fan of Keno as well as Pick 3, Pick 4 and playing the slots at casinos. “I like watching all of the Keno numbers,” he said.

In placing his Keno bet, William added the Super Bonus multiplier feature to a 20-draw ticket and bet on the numbers 5, 9, 12, 19, 21, 28, 29, 47, 70, and 71. The Super Bonus of 3 tripled his prize to $80,060.

William didn’t stay at the store to see the results of his games. Instead, he checked them on his trip home. He couldn’t believe his luck! The happy player plans to use his winnings to pay bills and pad his savings account.

Another winner in this story is the Lottery retailer. For selling a winning Keno ticket of $10,000 or more, Korner Liquors at 3120 Old Washington Road in Waldorf earns an $800.60 bonus from the Lottery. The bonus is equal to 1 percent of the prize. Congrats to these winners!