Employees Walk and Run for Suicide Awareness in “Laps for Life” Held on September 18th

Spreading awareness about suicide was the goal of the ninth annual “Laps for Life” walk/run/team relay event held here September 18.

Military members, civilians, contractors and their family members walked or ran 12 laps around the track to commemorate the fact that every 12 minutes, a life is lost to suicide.

Capt. Christopher Cox stressed awareness is the key.

“There is no short-term solution to this long-term problem,” he said, urging participants to spread the awareness.

Before the event started, participants filled out cards in memory of loved ones who may have been suicide victims and hung the cards on the fence during the event.

The event, sponsored by the Naval Air Station chaplain, suicide prevention coordinators, Fleet and Family Support Center and Morale Welfare and Recreation, also included the reading of the poem “We Remember Them” and informational booths.

Where to Find Help

Licensed counselors and expert consultants from the Department of the Navy Civilian Employee Assistance Program are available 24/7 to help with any personal or work-related concerns, such as emotional and mental health. Call 1-844-DONCEAP.

Contact the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK.