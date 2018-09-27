St. Mary’s Airport Receives Funds for Expansion

U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen have announced a $1,772,227 Department of Transportation (DOT) grant for St. Mary’s County Regional Airport in California. These funds will be used to extend existing runways and remove obstructions that will allow for greater passenger and cargo capacity.

“St. Mary’s Regional Airport is an important hub for connecting communities and businesses throughout Southern Maryland,” said Senator Cardin, senior member of the Environment and Public Works Committee. “This federal investment will ensure the airport’s runways and facilities can keep up with demand and continue to contribute to our state’s economic growth. I’ll keep fighting to ensure all of Maryland’s airports, bridges and ports get the resources they need to keep pace.”

“Regional and general aviation airports like St. Mary’s County Regional Airport serve as an important resource to communities in our state and are vital to maintaining a strong economy,” said Senator Van Hollen, a member of the Budget and Appropriations Committees. “I will continue working to make sure Maryland has the funding it needs to keep all of our airports – both large and small – safe and accessible to our residents.”

The DOT grant will be awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program. The program funds various types of airport infrastructure projects across the country, including repairs and upgrades to runways, taxiways, airport signage, lighting and markings – all while creating thousands of well-paying, local jobs.