UPDATE: Pasadena Man Receives Life Sentence for First Degree Murder and Second Degree Rape of Girlfriend

The Honorable Cathleen M. Vitale sentenced Edgar Franklin Manning IV, 27, of Pasadena to life in prison plus 10 years for the first degree murder and second degree rape of Megan Burdeaux announced Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess. Manning entered a guilty plea to the charges on September 16, 2019.

“Manning viciously cut short the vibrant life of Ms. Burdeaux when he brutally attacked and assaulted her,” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess. “This sentence will hold Manning accountable for this heinous act of violence against Ms. Burdeaux. My thoughts are with her family during this difficult time.”

Assistant State’s Attorney James Tuomey prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of Anne Arundel County.

On September 25, 2018, Prince George’s County police received a call from the parents of the defendant, later identified as Edgar Franklin Manning IV, who told them that he had killed his girlfriend, later identified as Megan Burdeaux. Manning told his parents he was driving his vehicle, a red colored Chevrolet Astro van, in the Bowie area of Maryland.

Prince George’s County police began tracking Mr. Manning’s cellphone. The vehicle was located and later determined to have traveled to the Odenton area of Anne Arundel County. During this time, the Anne Arundel County police began actively searching for Mr. Manning as well.

The next day, on September 26, 2018, Anne Arundel County police found Mr. Manning’s vehicle on Burns Crossing Road in Gambrills. Officers found Mr. Manning inside the vehicle and saw Ms. Burdeaux’s body in the back. Mr. Manning was arrested.

Mr. Manning admitted to police that during an argument he strangled Ms. Burdeaux to death in the parking lot of Walmart in 8100 block of Ritchie Highway. An autopsy conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined Ms. Burdeaux had also been sexually assaulted before she died.

For those suffering from domestic violence, please reach out for help to the Anne Arundel County domestic violence hotline at 410-222-6800 to speak to a trained advocate.



9/28/2018: A Glen Burnie woman reported as a critically missing person, was found in the back of a van in Odenton, on Wednesday. 21 year-old Megan Burdeaux was reported missing on Tuesday, following a reported assault during an argument with her boyfriend Monday night in Pasadena.

According to police, the suspect identified Edgar Manning IV, 26, assaulted Burdeaux during a heated dispute in the area of the 8000 block of Ritchie Highway, in Pasadena. She is believed to have died from injuries sustained during the incident.

Following up on a tip about the assault, homicide detectives and the county’s fugitive Apprehension Team began searching for Manning’s vehicle Tuesday. In the early morning hours Wednesday, officers found Manning and Burdeaux’s body still inside the parked mini van in the area of Sappington Station Road and Burns Crossing Road in Odenton. Manning reportedly fought with the police as he was taken into custody.

Burdeaux’s body will be autopsied by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to narrow down the exact cause of her death. The suspect, Edgar Manning is charged with First and Second Degree Murder. Photo courtesy of Anne Arundel County Police.

Police are still investigating this case and believe there may be other people with information. You can call the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731 with any information about the incident. If you wish to remain anonymous you can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

On Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at approximately 7:55 p.m., the Anne Arundel County Police Department’s Homicide Unit was notified of a critical missing adult female. The information provided indicated the critical missing may have been murdered by her adult male boyfriend and still be in his vehicle. The Homicide Unit utilized the Fugitive Apprehension Team (FAT) and began looking for the critical missing and her boyfriend.

On Wednesday, September 26, 2018 at approximately 2:50 a.m., FAT and uniformed patrol officers located the occupied boyfriend’s Chevy minivan. The van was parked in the area of Sappington Station Road and Burns Crossing Road in Odenton, Maryland. When approached the boyfriend fought with law enforcement and was taken into custody. The boyfriend was positively identified as Edgar Franklin Manning IV, a twenty six year old male of no fixed address. Located in the back of the mini-van was the apparent deceased body of his girlfriend, identified as Megan Ellen Burdeaux, a twenty one year old female from the 7000 block of West Drive in Glen Burnie, Maryland. Fire responded to the scene and pronounced Ms. Burdeaux as being deceased.

Through physical evidence and statements detectives learned on the evening of Monday, September 24, 2018 an argument occurred between Edgar Manning and Megan Burdeaux. The argument occurred in the 8000 block of Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, Maryland. During the argument Edgar Manning assaulted the victim causing her death. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is scheduled to perform an autopsy on Mrs. Burdeaux to determine the exact cause and manner of death. The suspect, Edgar Manning, has been charged with the First and Second Degree Murder of Megan Burdeaux.

As this is a very fluid and active investigation the Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers