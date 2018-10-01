Vehicle Causes Townhouse Fire in La Plata

October 1, 2018

On Tuesday, September 25, at approximately 11:55 p.m., La Plata Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding departments responded to the 700 block of Edelen Station Place in La Plata, for the reported garage fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find smoke showing from the first floor garage and after investigation, found a vehicle on fire in the garage.

The origin of the fire was determined to be the vehicle, with no extensions to the second or third floor, with moderate smoke conditions throughout the residence, units returned to service after approximately 30 minutes.

44 fire and emergency medical services personnel responded, no injuries were reported in the incident.

All photos courtesy of Laplata, and Bel Alton Volunteer Fire Departments, and the Charles County Fire and EMS PIO.

