Two Seriously Injured in Waldorf Motor Vehicle Accident

On Thursday, September 27, 2018, at approximately 6:40 a.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 3725 Dr Samuel Mudd Road, and Maple Leaf Place in Waldorf, for the reported serious motor vehicle accident with subjects trapped.

Dispatchers advised the responding units the 911 caller reported it was a single vehicle into a guardrail, and that driver self extricated with the passenger still severely trapped.

Crews arrived on scene and found a vehicle into a guardrail with the vehicles rear-end off the ground.

Rescue personnel immediately started stabilizing the vehicle to extricate the passenger, and crews requested a helicopter due to the severity of the passengers injuries.

Two patients were flown to area an trauma center by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2.

Charles County Sheriffs Office is currently investigating the incident, and updates will be provided when they become available.