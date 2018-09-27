Foundation 4 Heroes will host Race 4 Heros October 20th on Solomons Island

On Saturday morning, October 20th 2018, Foundation 4 Heroes will host their inaugural “RACE 4 HEROES” event for the community on Solomons Island.

Participants can register on www.Active.com. If you sign up before September 30th the cost is $25. After that it is $30. Participants will receive a Race 4 Heroes moisture-wicking, bullet stopping, flying capable, awesome shirt and other goodies.

There will be a kids’ fun race for ages 11 and under. The Mini Heroes Race is $10 to participate and $20 if you would like a Race 4 Heroes shirt too.

Kids will receive a Superhero Medallion Necklace, while winners with receive a first place Superhero Victory necklace.

We will have a costume contest so let’s see what you guys can come up with.

There will be a DJ from Invincible Entertainment and a superhero photo booth compliments of Kreative Kharacters. PLUS see all of your favorite superheroes from Foundation 4 Heroes who will be there to take photos and encourage you along the way.

To take part in this event go to www.active.com, search RACE 4 HEROES and hero up on Saturday, October 20th, 2018.

Packet pick-up from 4:00-7:00 PM in the West Marine parking lot 10/19/2018.

7:00 AM – 8:15 AM – Registration

8:00 AM – Costume Contest

8:15 AM – Mini Heroes Race

8:30 AM– 5K Run, Walk, Roll or Fly

9:30 AM– Awards

Foundation 4 Heroes is a 501c.3 nonprofit organization that has had the opportunity to visit 1000s of children and Veterans over the years thanks to the generosity of the public. They have travelled to many communities and states as superhero volunteers bringing gifts and smiles to patients of all ages in hospitals, visiting schools to teach children how to be a hero and about bullying and finding ways to honor and thank Veterans.

This race offers supporters of Foundation 4 Heroes an opportunity to help them continue their mission to inspire children and honor Veterans. It is a fun event that was created so individuals could do something good for others while taking a moment to Remember someone in their life who has passed, Inspire a friend or loved one who is fighting disease or Honor a Veteran from the past or present for their courage, service and sacrifice for our country.

Interested sponsors with questions on how to be a part of this great community event can send an email to josh@theyowellteam.com or drjay@backatyourbest.com.

