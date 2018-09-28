Grocery Trip Puts $100,000 Prize in Lusby Man’s Pocket

Claims top prize in WILLY WONKA GOLDEN TICKET™ game

A trip to the local Giant grocery to pick up a prescription for a roommate put a $100,000 surprise into the hands of a Lusby man. He selected a WILLY WONKA GOLDEN TICKET™ scratch-off that carried the game’s top prize.

The 59-year-old project manager visited Giant #343 and bought the $10 game from a Lottery vending machine. He wasn’t expecting a prize at all, saying, “I have the worst luck.” But the scratch-off caught his eye.

“I just got the ticket because I always liked the movie,” said the Calvert County man, who won the second-to-last $100,000 top prize in the game.

He and other players can still enter non-winning WILLY WONKA GOLDEN TICKET™ scratch-offs into the BILLION DOLLAR CHALLENGE™ for a chance to win a three-day, four-night trip to Las Vegas, $1,000 in spending money and participation in the challenge. Contestants in Las Vegas will have the chance to win cash prizes of $1,000 to $1 billion. Upcoming entry deadlines are Oct. 15, Nov. 19 and Dec. 17.

The grocery is also a winner. For selling a $100,000 top-prize scratch-off, Giant #343 at 11740 Rousby Hall Road earns a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery. The bonus is equal to 1 percent of the prize value.