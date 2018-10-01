Sheriff’s Office Investigating Stolen Trailer and Lawn-Care Equipment

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a trailer and the lawn-care equipment that was stored inside. The theft occurred sometime between Monday, September 3, 2018, at 4:30 p.m. and Tuesday, September 4, 2018, at 8 a.m. from the rear of 46920 Bradley Blvd. in Lexington Park.

The trailer is a 2016 V-nose Homesteader Patriot, VIN 5HABE1622GN050201. The trailer contained one Scag V-ride 20hp 36″ cut mower, one Scag Turf Tiger II 35hp 61″ cut mower, one Scag Turf Tiger II 35hp 72″ cut mower, one Tail Gate spreader, three Stihl leaf blowers, three Stihl trimmers, a Kombi Multi tools set, three Stihl hedge trimmers, trimmer line, a blade lock, Kawasaki oil and oil filters.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect(s), the location of the trailer and equipment or this incident is asked to call Dep. Robert Chase at 301-475-4200, ext. *8079 or email Robert.Chase@stmarysmd.com. CASE# 46756-18