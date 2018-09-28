Identity Needed for BB Gun Theft Suspect

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured.

On Monday, Sept. 17, 2018 at 4:12 p.m., the suspect placed a green Smith & Wesson BB gun from the Ace Hardware Store in Charlote Hall under his shirt and exited without paying for it.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Cpl. Alvin Beishline at 301-475-4200, ext. *8019 or email Alvin.Beishline@stmarysmd.com. CASE# 50000-18