Identity Needed for BB Gun Theft Suspect

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured.
On Monday, Sept. 17, 2018 at 4:12 p.m., the suspect placed a green Smith & Wesson BB gun from the Ace Hardware Store in Charlote Hall under his shirt and exited without paying for it.
Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Cpl. Alvin Beishline at 301-475-4200, ext. *8019 or email Alvin.Beishline@stmarysmd.com. CASE# 50000-18
It’s just Jayden Smith acting out again
Shouldn’t be to hard to identify the son of Medusa.
Ah, That’s Willy…Willy Nilly.
Now, Ace Hardware has good cameras! Should be easy to track down this shlepper.
That looks like the guy last week on here with the gay hair.
Armando Vega-Hernandez?
Looks like Daniel Armando Vega-Hernandez