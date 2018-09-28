Identity Needed for BB Gun Theft Suspect

September 28, 2018

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured.

On Monday, Sept. 17, 2018 at 4:12 p.m., the suspect placed a green Smith & Wesson BB gun from the Ace Hardware Store in Charlote Hall under his shirt and exited without paying for it.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Cpl. Alvin Beishline at 301-475-4200, ext. *8019 or email Alvin.Beishline@stmarysmd.com. CASE# 50000-18

 

 

7 Responses to Identity Needed for BB Gun Theft Suspect

  1. Rob Stark on September 28, 2018 at 12:56 pm

    It’s just Jayden Smith acting out again

    Reply
  2. Raoul on September 28, 2018 at 1:22 pm

    Shouldn’t be to hard to identify the son of Medusa.

    Reply
  3. I Be Me on September 28, 2018 at 1:22 pm

    Ah, That’s Willy…Willy Nilly.

    Reply
  4. Cap'n Obvious on September 28, 2018 at 1:24 pm

    Now, Ace Hardware has good cameras! Should be easy to track down this shlepper.

    Reply
  5. truthteller on September 28, 2018 at 1:49 pm

    That looks like the guy last week on here with the gay hair.

    Reply
  6. One mop-top looks much like another on September 28, 2018 at 1:50 pm

    Armando Vega-Hernandez?

    Reply
  7. Just say’n on September 28, 2018 at 4:58 pm

    Looks like Daniel Armando Vega-Hernandez

    Reply

