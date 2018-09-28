Residents in Charles County Encouraged to Participate in National Drug Enforcement Agency Drug Take Back Day on October 27

The Charles County Commissioners would like to encourage all residents to participate in the National Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 27 by disposing of unwanted or expired prescriptions and over-the-counter medications. An additional drop-off location has been established for this day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Charles County Government Parking Lot (200 Baltimore Street, La Plata).

Your participation in this program makes a difference. The Charles County Drug Take Back program collected 1,283 pounds in fiscal 2017 and 2,225 pounds in fiscal 2018. Be a part of this safe, convenient, and responsible way to dispose of medications.

For additional locations, visit one of the pharmacies participating in the Drug Take Back Program: Family Meds, Inc., Hanson Pharmacy, High Street Discount Pharmacy, Indian Head Care Pharmacy, La Plata Pharmacy, Northgate Pharmacy, and MedSurg Pharmacy.

For additional information or questions about this collection site, contact the Citizen Response Team at CitizenResponse@CharlesCountyMD.gov or 301-645-0550. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.