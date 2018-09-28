One Injured in Park Hall Motor Vehicle Accident

On Thursday, September 27, 2018 at approximately 1:40 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to Willows Road, and Point Lookout Road in Park Hall, for the reported serious motor vehicle with a subject trapped.
Crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles involved in a motor vehicle collision with the female occupant of a Saturn SUV trapped, and the male occupant of a Ford E-Series van out of his vehicle and sitting on the grass.
The single female occupant and operator of the Saturn SUV was transported by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 to an area trauma center with serious injuries. The single male occupant and operator of the van signed patient care refusal forms on the scene.
Witnesses reported the female occupant in the SUV was traveling on Willows Road heading towards Point Lookout Road, when she failed to stop for the posted stop sign, and continued onto Point Lookout Road and struck the Ford van that was traveling northbound on Point Lookout Road.
St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office is currently handling the investigating, and updates will be provided when they become available.
I just don’t understand how they fail to see the stop sign. Nothing is blocking it.
DAMN!!! good thing she wasn’t 2-5 feet earlier.
Sounds like someone didn’t put their phone down in time…
This is why our insurance is high…avoidable accidents. PUT YOUR PHONES DOWN!…Even when in stop-n-go traffic. Your just adding to the delay.
Of course she didn’t see the stop sign, the same way other drivers who don’t stop when school buses have their flashing lights on…. smh
I often see people speeding towards the stop sign, blowing through the to beat traffic.
My neighbors don’t stop at stop signs, just a matter of luck if there is a car they don’t bother to look for to hit them. Nothing is being done to improve driving skills or even fundamental understanding of the rules in the MVA handbook!