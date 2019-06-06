Charlotte Hall Man Sentenced to 25 Years for Raping and Assaulting 13-Year-Old Girl

UPDATE 6/6/2019: St. Mary’s Circuit Judge Michael Stamm, sentenced Paul Michael Hess, 40, of Charlotte Hall, to 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting a female juvenile.

Hess sexually assaulted the 13-year-old girl from 2016 to 2018.

Upon release, Hess will be subjected to lifetime sexual offender supervision

9/28/2018: On Wednesday, September 26, 2018, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies received information pertaining to a sexual offense involving a 13-year-old female and an adult male.

Based on the information received, the investigation was continued by detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) and Child Protective Services.

Investigation determined that Paul Michael Hess, 40, of Charlotte Hall, had sexually abused the juvenile female over a period of time.

Hess was arrested by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, September 27, 2018, and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown to await a bond review.

Hess was charged with the following:

Sexual Abuse of a Minor – Continuing Course of Conduct

Second-Degree Rape

Second-Degree Assault.

Anyone with further information about this case is asked to contact Detective Cpl. Melissa Hulse at 301-475-4200, ext. *1996 or email Melissa.Hulse@stmarysmd.com.

