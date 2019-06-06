Charlotte Hall Man Sentenced to 25 Years for Raping and Assaulting 13-Year-Old Girl

June 6, 2019
Paul Michael Hess, 40, of Charlotte Hall

Paul Michael Hess, 40, of Charlotte Hall

UPDATE 6/6/2019: St. Mary’s Circuit Judge Michael Stamm, sentenced Paul Michael Hess, 40, of Charlotte Hall, to 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting a female juvenile.

Hess sexually assaulted the 13-year-old girl from 2016 to 2018.

Upon release, Hess will be subjected to lifetime sexual offender supervision

9/28/2018: On Wednesday, September 26, 2018, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies received information pertaining to a sexual offense involving a 13-year-old female and an adult male.

Based on the information received, the investigation was continued by detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) and Child Protective Services.

Investigation determined that Paul Michael Hess, 40, of Charlotte Hall, had sexually abused the juvenile female over a period of time.

Hess was arrested by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, September 27, 2018, and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown to await a bond review.

Hess was charged with the following:

  • Sexual Abuse of a Minor – Continuing Course of Conduct
  • Second-Degree Rape
  • Second-Degree Assault.

Anyone with further information about this case is asked to contact Detective Cpl. Melissa Hulse at 301-475-4200, ext. *1996 or email Melissa.Hulse@stmarysmd.com.

Paul Michael Hess, 40, of Charlotte Hall

Paul Michael Hess, 40, of Charlotte Hall

This entry was posted on June 6, 2019 at 9:25 am and is filed under All News, County, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

38 Responses to Charlotte Hall Man Sentenced to 25 Years for Raping and Assaulting 13-Year-Old Girl

  1. Anonymous on September 28, 2018 at 9:24 am

    Typical,the face of your average pervert

    Reply
    • Malcolm X on September 28, 2018 at 11:42 am

      He doesn’t look like the black guy that’s on here. What does a typical pervert look like? Go ahead and say it; we already know. Racist.

      Reply
      • Charles on September 28, 2018 at 12:58 pm

        Oh shut up with the racist post crap. Drama queens I swear

        Reply
        • Malcolm X on September 29, 2018 at 10:26 am

          Got it. When someone comments on a black criminal they are a racist. When they comment on a white criminal they are not. Thanks for clearing that up for me.

          Reply
          • Candace on October 1, 2018 at 8:11 am

            More blacks comment crimes then whites lack of poor role models, mostly in the inner city, Democratic run cities. Becuase the Democrats put less work programs and more free handout program. Liquor stores on every corner high tax in those inner cities where the young black men can’t afford to start a real black own business to help their community so they turn to a life of crime selling drugs and guns’ the drug & guns that the Deep Democratic party ships in.

    • Anonymous on September 28, 2018 at 1:12 pm

      OH please, your people only nake up about 13% but are responsible for over half (thats over 50% idiot) of all violent crimes in this county. GTFO

      Reply
      • Hmmm on September 28, 2018 at 6:30 pm

        Yet folks that look like you make up 85% of predators.

        Reply
        • Malcolm X on September 29, 2018 at 10:30 am

          Thanks for making the point! You do know there are a lot more white people in America right? So basically you just made the point that blacks commit more crimes but make up a fraction of the population. And, according to the DOJ, sex crimes are committed by race as follows. 57% white, 27% black, 8% unknown, 6% other and 1% mixed. Way to go idiot.

          Reply
        • Joey’s Nightmare on September 29, 2018 at 3:00 pm

          Really? You should check out all the fine “teachers” that PG county hires that turn out to be predators.

          Reply
          • 3M on September 30, 2018 at 3:12 pm

            @ Joeys nightmare:Its interesting you chose to point out PG County. Have you been watching news the past year….what about Charles County teachers and their sexual assault charges involving students? This has been issue in many schools and counties in our areas. So let’s speak on the issue as a whole….who let in close proximity to our children and the fact alot of “people” in the public school system have access to our children that shouldn’t. Let’s think about the victims – someone’s child. That’s what you need to really think about here. Think before you speak

          • Joey’s Nightmare on October 2, 2018 at 4:57 am

            Uhhh, I did think before posting. Not sure what your point is other than the fact you added another county to the argument so thanks?

  2. Anonymous on September 28, 2018 at 10:10 am

    Too bad all pedophiles and rapists get put in protective custody.

    Reply
    • Adam 12 on September 30, 2018 at 8:11 am

      Not true.

      Reply
  3. Anonymous on September 28, 2018 at 10:30 am

    Sick individual

    Reply
  4. Me on September 28, 2018 at 10:47 am

    Ewwww! Just disgusting! Guess he figured this was the only way he was going to get any sex at all! No woman (or man) in their right mind would want this!

    Reply
  5. Rob Stark on September 28, 2018 at 11:04 am

    Just put him in general population with a sign that reads child raper. Bet he won’t last a day

    Reply
    • Bubba on September 28, 2018 at 1:33 pm

      Que the ‘Bubba comments in 3…2…1…

      Reply
      • Manuel from Barcelona on September 29, 2018 at 1:59 pm

        Que?

        Reply
  6. J on September 28, 2018 at 2:41 pm

    One of the absolute nicest guys in the world. Would give you the shirt off his back. His family is so loving and kind…. I know they are devastated at this news. He was an absolute genius and had all the potential the world, why he never used it…. well I guess that was just Paul. I dont understand what possessed him to do this, I dont know why. I just know he let a lot of friends down when they read this news. I know they feel sorry for the family. I know they pray for both.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on September 28, 2018 at 7:01 pm

      Gross. he raped a child and you’re glorifying him. People need to pray for YOU

      Reply
    • Good2BMe on September 28, 2018 at 9:23 pm

      Hey J, I know him too. How about the devastation of the victim, the girl who was taken advantage of. If he was so smart and a “genius” why was he arrested? I am far from a genius but I know what he did was wrong, and he should suffer the consequences.

      Reply
    • Anonymous on September 29, 2018 at 10:25 pm

      The fact that you would read about how he raped and assaulted a 13 year old girl and then comment on how good of a guy he is is honestly sickening. He’s not one of the nicest guys in the world. He’s a rapist and a pedophile.

      Reply
  7. Q on September 28, 2018 at 8:33 pm

    By family, I hope you mean the family of the girl he manipulated into having sex with him. 40-13…. do the math. BTW… I knew him too…

    Reply
  8. Anonymous on September 29, 2018 at 12:40 am

    Hey, I don’t know if any of you will believe me, but I am the victim… And I want to thank anybody who has given their support for me and my family. Nobody would have ever guessed that Paul would do such a devastating thing to me, but I would like to thank every person that has a care in the world for someone who is simply a stranger to them, cause I could use all the support I could get. Like I said, thank you all! It’s been a rough time for me… but now that he’s in custody I know I can live my life to the best of it’s abilities.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on September 29, 2018 at 11:20 am

      Bless you! I hope you truly know that this was in no way your fault. Use your family and friends as support. Don’t be afraid to see a therapist, if you need it. Hugs!!

      Reply
  9. G on September 29, 2018 at 1:42 am

    I used to run a lawn crew at the
    Company he worked for.always thought he was strange.never thought he’d do something sick like this..He wont last long in prison.also..he worked for wintergreen landscape maint.

    Reply
  10. Anonymous on September 29, 2018 at 4:29 am

    At least they didn’t wait to report him until he starts running for office.

    Reply
    • Ted Nugent on September 29, 2018 at 10:32 am

      BOOM!

      Reply
  11. Jamesgang on September 29, 2018 at 8:22 am

    How do you know he is guilty?

    Reply
    • Ted Nugent on September 29, 2018 at 10:33 am

      Because he was accused. Aren’t you watching the news everyday.

      Reply
  12. Anonymous on September 29, 2018 at 2:45 pm

    People like this come from messed up families, If he has a brother hope they keep an eye on him, to keep this from happening to someone else. That is if he hasn’t already done the same. Praying the victim gets all the love and support she deserves, poor thing can’t even imagine how she feels.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on September 29, 2018 at 8:23 pm

      Actually very good friends with the brother and his family is great. He was always odd and not surprised. I pray for the poor child and that she heals and is able to live a normal life. My heart hurts for her and her family.

      Reply
  13. Anonymous on September 29, 2018 at 2:52 pm

    Praying the victim gets all the love and support she deserves, the road will be long. How can anyone do this to a poor innocent child, this man is a monster. People like this come from messed up families, If he has a brother hope the law keeps an eye on him. If he hasn’t already done the same, it’s just only a matter of time

    Reply
  14. McCoy on September 30, 2018 at 10:51 pm

    Good a parent can raise good kids and bad kids. Bad parent have raise good kids and bad kids. I know his family and his brother. His family are good people and his brother and sister are good people. Paul was alway on the strange side. But none of use that knew him never once thought he could do such a thing. He keep it well hidden from all us that knew him. He turned out to be a manipulative monster. A predator that prays on children. I feel bad for the little girl and the family for what they have been put through. By this heinous act that has been committed by him. Every one that knew him got the shock of a life time when this came out. You know how many of us knew him and how many times he has been around some of are children. And we didn’t know what kind of monster he was. As far as I’m concerned he should rot in prison. This truly goes to show you that you can never really know someone…

    Reply
  15. Anonymous on October 1, 2018 at 7:55 am

    If this is true he needs to be jailed for life, or castrated if they choose to release him, or executed. You can not cure people like him that willingly ruin a child’s life for their own sexual gratification.

    Reply
  16. Concerned reader on October 1, 2018 at 3:49 pm

    Why do the comments on this news source always have little to do with the actual story and always contain, must I say, juvenile at best, personal and political opinions of the story that are unrelated, usually, to the story itself? Astonishing… And it most certainly doesn’t show a very educated demographic in this part of the great state of Maryland…. Remember what all your mothers said… If you don’t have something nice to say, you always have the opportunity not to say anything at all.

    Reply
    • SMNews Net Rocks! on October 2, 2018 at 4:16 pm

      Yet here you are commenting. Weird, but in America we have a right to decide which sites to go to and the ones we want to ignore. Like my mom said, if you don’t like it, go somewhere else.

      Reply
  17. Mikhalia on October 4, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    If Trump’s hair ever flew away

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.