Charlotte Hall Man Sentenced to 25 Years for Raping and Assaulting 13-Year-Old Girl

UPDATE 6/6/2019: St. Mary’s Circuit Judge Michael Stamm, sentenced Paul Michael Hess, 40, of Charlotte Hall, to 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting a female juvenile.
Hess sexually assaulted the 13-year-old girl from 2016 to 2018.
Upon release, Hess will be subjected to lifetime sexual offender supervision
9/28/2018: On Wednesday, September 26, 2018, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies received information pertaining to a sexual offense involving a 13-year-old female and an adult male.
Based on the information received, the investigation was continued by detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) and Child Protective Services.
Investigation determined that Paul Michael Hess, 40, of Charlotte Hall, had sexually abused the juvenile female over a period of time.
Hess was arrested by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, September 27, 2018, and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown to await a bond review.
Hess was charged with the following:
- Sexual Abuse of a Minor – Continuing Course of Conduct
- Second-Degree Rape
- Second-Degree Assault.
Anyone with further information about this case is asked to contact Detective Cpl. Melissa Hulse at 301-475-4200, ext. *1996 or email Melissa.Hulse@stmarysmd.com.
Too bad all pedophiles and rapists get put in protective custody.
Not true.
Sick individual
Ewwww! Just disgusting! Guess he figured this was the only way he was going to get any sex at all! No woman (or man) in their right mind would want this!
Just put him in general population with a sign that reads child raper. Bet he won’t last a day
Que the ‘Bubba comments in 3…2…1…
Que?
One of the absolute nicest guys in the world. Would give you the shirt off his back. His family is so loving and kind…. I know they are devastated at this news. He was an absolute genius and had all the potential the world, why he never used it…. well I guess that was just Paul. I dont understand what possessed him to do this, I dont know why. I just know he let a lot of friends down when they read this news. I know they feel sorry for the family. I know they pray for both.
Gross. he raped a child and you’re glorifying him. People need to pray for YOU
Hey J, I know him too. How about the devastation of the victim, the girl who was taken advantage of. If he was so smart and a “genius” why was he arrested? I am far from a genius but I know what he did was wrong, and he should suffer the consequences.
The fact that you would read about how he raped and assaulted a 13 year old girl and then comment on how good of a guy he is is honestly sickening. He’s not one of the nicest guys in the world. He’s a rapist and a pedophile.
By family, I hope you mean the family of the girl he manipulated into having sex with him. 40-13…. do the math. BTW… I knew him too…
Hey, I don’t know if any of you will believe me, but I am the victim… And I want to thank anybody who has given their support for me and my family. Nobody would have ever guessed that Paul would do such a devastating thing to me, but I would like to thank every person that has a care in the world for someone who is simply a stranger to them, cause I could use all the support I could get. Like I said, thank you all! It’s been a rough time for me… but now that he’s in custody I know I can live my life to the best of it’s abilities.
Bless you! I hope you truly know that this was in no way your fault. Use your family and friends as support. Don’t be afraid to see a therapist, if you need it. Hugs!!
I used to run a lawn crew at the
Company he worked for.always thought he was strange.never thought he’d do something sick like this..He wont last long in prison.also..he worked for wintergreen landscape maint.
At least they didn’t wait to report him until he starts running for office.
BOOM!
How do you know he is guilty?
Because he was accused. Aren’t you watching the news everyday.
People like this come from messed up families, If he has a brother hope they keep an eye on him, to keep this from happening to someone else. That is if he hasn’t already done the same. Praying the victim gets all the love and support she deserves, poor thing can’t even imagine how she feels.
Actually very good friends with the brother and his family is great. He was always odd and not surprised. I pray for the poor child and that she heals and is able to live a normal life. My heart hurts for her and her family.
Praying the victim gets all the love and support she deserves, the road will be long. How can anyone do this to a poor innocent child, this man is a monster. People like this come from messed up families, If he has a brother hope the law keeps an eye on him. If he hasn’t already done the same, it’s just only a matter of time
Good a parent can raise good kids and bad kids. Bad parent have raise good kids and bad kids. I know his family and his brother. His family are good people and his brother and sister are good people. Paul was alway on the strange side. But none of use that knew him never once thought he could do such a thing. He keep it well hidden from all us that knew him. He turned out to be a manipulative monster. A predator that prays on children. I feel bad for the little girl and the family for what they have been put through. By this heinous act that has been committed by him. Every one that knew him got the shock of a life time when this came out. You know how many of us knew him and how many times he has been around some of are children. And we didn’t know what kind of monster he was. As far as I’m concerned he should rot in prison. This truly goes to show you that you can never really know someone…
If this is true he needs to be jailed for life, or castrated if they choose to release him, or executed. You can not cure people like him that willingly ruin a child’s life for their own sexual gratification.
Why do the comments on this news source always have little to do with the actual story and always contain, must I say, juvenile at best, personal and political opinions of the story that are unrelated, usually, to the story itself? Astonishing… And it most certainly doesn’t show a very educated demographic in this part of the great state of Maryland…. Remember what all your mothers said… If you don’t have something nice to say, you always have the opportunity not to say anything at all.
Yet here you are commenting. Weird, but in America we have a right to decide which sites to go to and the ones we want to ignore. Like my mom said, if you don’t like it, go somewhere else.
