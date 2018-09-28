No Injuries Reported in Early Morning Motor Vehicle Accident in Leonardtown

On Friday, September 28, 2018, at approximately 7:20 a.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of St. Andrews Church Road, and Point Lookout Road, in Leonardtown for the reported motor vehicle accident.

Crews arrived on scene to find a Dodge Ram pick-up truck off the roadway, with the single occupant, out of the vehicle. The operator for unknown reasons left the roadway and struck a utility pole before coming to rest against the wood line.

The operator of the vehicle, a 50-year-old female signed patient care refusal forms on the scene of the crash, no other injuries were reported.

All photos courtesy of Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department.

