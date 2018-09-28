One Dead, Four Hurt in Multi-Vehicle Motor Vehicle Accident in Anne Arundel County

Maryland State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash in which one person died and four others were injured Friday morning in Anne Arundel County.

At about 1:30 a.m., troopers from the Glen Burnie Barrack responded on a report of a three-vehicle crash on southbound I-97 at Quarterfield Road. According to a preliminary investigation, a blue Hyundai Elantra and a black Mercury Sable were involved in a crash in the middle lane of the road.

The driver of the Elantra, along with the passenger of the Sable, both males, got out of their respective vehicles after the initial crash. A Hyundai Accent then crashed into both vehicles and also struck both pedestrians who had previously exited their respective vehicles.

The driver of the Elantra was declared deceased at the scene. The driver of the Accent, a female, was taken to University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center for treatment of her injuries. The passenger of the Sable, along with the vehicle’s driver, a female, and a 1-year-old girl who was also in the vehicle, were transported by ambulance to Shock Trauma for treatment of their injuries.

According to investigators, alcohol and drugs are not contributing factors in either crash. The road was closed from the time of the crash until about 5:50 a.m. on Friday. The identity of the deceased victim is being withheld pending family notification.

The cause of both crashes remain under investigation.