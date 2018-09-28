Charles “Charlie” Nicholas Dornall, Jr., 62, of Millersville, MD passed away on September 22, 2018 in Glen Burnie, MD. Born on April 22, 1956 in Leonardtown, MD he was the loving son of the late Mary Madeline Abell Dornall and Charles Nicholas Dornall, Sr. Charlie is survived by his siblings; Anna L. Sturm of Millersville, MD, Charlotte A. Wathen and Cecelia Flora, both of Mechanicsville, MD. He is preceded in death by his sisters Mary E. Trossbach and Margaret M. Hill.

Charlie attended the Center of Life Enrichment in St. Mary’s County MD for several years. He enjoyed playing his keyboard & maracas. Charlies loved his ice cream and hot dogs.

The family will receive friends on Friday, September 28, 2018 from 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM in Sacred Heart Catholic Church Bushwood, MD where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:30 PM with Father Samuel Plummer officiating. Interment will following in Charles Memorial Gardens Leonardtown, MD. Pallbearers will be; Charles E. Sturm, Jr., Michael A. Sturm, Brian C. Franks, Ronnie Trossbach, Lenny Wathen and Gary Helmick, III.

Contributions may be made to Opportunity Builders Incorporated (O.B.I.) 8855 Veterans Highway Millersville, MD 21108.