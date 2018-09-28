Louvina May Freese, 88, of California, MD died September 20, 2018, at Solomons Nursing Center in Solomons, MD.

She was born on October 3, 1929 in Broadway, VA to the late William W. Depoy and Tracie Ruth Lam Depoy.

On January 19, 1950 Louvina married her beloved husband, Claude L. Freese in Corpus Christi, TX. Together they celebrated over 29 wonderful years of marriage before his passing in January1980. She was employed by the Department of the Navy in the food service industry for over 40 years until her retirement in 2005. She had a green thumb and grew beautiful flower gardens. She was refined and took great pride in her appearance. She enjoyed shopping and was always well dressed. She loved her family and especially close to her grandson, Ty. She was a member of Lexington Park Baptist Church.

Louvina is survived by her daughters, Lois A. Parrish (Jerry) of Carrollton, GA and Linda L. Harmon (Thomas) of California, MD; her twin sister, Avaretta Conner of Houston, TX, her grandchildren: Jessica Brown of Heflin, AL, Ty Allen Harmon of Middletown, DE, and Jerry Allen Parrish of Carrollton, GA; five great-grandchildren and extended family and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she is also preceded in death by her siblings: Ralph Depoy, Clifford Depoy, Lionel Depoy, Richard Depoy, Catherine Armentrout, Charlotte Martz, and Virginia Freese.

All services will be private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home of Leonardtown, MD.