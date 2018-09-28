Annie Lucille “Mom Mom” Wright, 96, of Ridge, Maryland, died September 22, 2018, at Hospice House of St. Mary’s.

She was born on April 17, 1922 in Ridge, MD to the late Ruth and Clarence Wise.

Lucille was passionate about the Baltimore Orioles, leaving her grandchildren with fond memories of hearing the announcers on the radio or TV from the little bedroom on summer nights. She loved playing bingo and could be found Tuesdays nights at the Legion and Thursday nights at St. James Hall. She spent summers in her “skiff” crabbing the shore lines on her beloved St. Jerome’s Creek; very often with her grandchildren as her “crew”. She was a wonderful cook and baker, and everyone knew that if you wanted a good home cooked supper, you best be at the house before 4 pm. Many Friday evenings were spent sitting on the back porch with family enjoying a pile of freshly steamed crabs, and of course the ball game playing in the background.

She is survived by three children: Mary Catherine Fenhagen (Ray) of Ridge, MD, Joseph T. Wright (Connie, deceased) of Mechanicsville, MD, and Robert I. Wright (Cathy) of St. Mary’s City, MD; daughter-in-law, Ellen Wright (Butch deceased); two sisters, Francis Dean of Ridge, MD and Agnes Roberta “Berta” Pratt of Scotland, MD; seven grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, six great-great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Harry “Snooty” Wright Sr.; her son, Harry “Butch” Wright; brothers: Clifford Wise, George Wise, and Thomas Wise; and sisters, Marguerite Smith, Marion Tennyson, and Mary Theresa Adler.

Family will receive friends for Annie’s Life Celebration on Wednesday, September 26, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with prayers recited at 7:00 p.m., at St. Michaels Church, 16555 Three Notch Road, Ridge MD 20680. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Peter Giovanoni on Thursday, September 27, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael’s Church. Interment will follow in St. Michael’s Church Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Joseph Fenhagen, Lucas Anderson, Lee Tippett, Joseph Hammonds, Jimmy Tippett and Ryan Nickerson.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ridge Volunteer Rescue Squad, P. O. Box 456, Ridge, MD 20680 or to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P. O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

