Emily May Bowen, 84, of Tracy’s Landing passed away September 24, 2018 at Calvert Health Medical Center. She was born April 11, 1934 in Virginia to James Lloyd Sr. and Emily Elizabeth (Tippett) Seibert. May was raised in Washington, D.C. and attended public schools. She later moved with her family to Churchton. She married John E. Bowen October 20, 1950 and they lived in Tracy’s Landing. May was employed as a food service manager with Anne Arundel County Public Schools, last working at Central Middle School in Edgewater. She was a member of the American Legion Post 206 Auxiliary in Chesapeake Beach. May enjoyed ceramics, reading, cooking, baking, canning and spending time with family.

May was preceded in death by her husband John Edward Bowen, Sr. and brothers Charles Seibert and James Seibert, Jr. She is survived by daughters Joyce B. Davis and husband Joe of Dayton, TN, Penny M. Knapp of Tracy’s Landing, Mary B. Hennen of Lusby and Joni A. Ramsey and husband Scott of Silver Spring, and son John Edward Bowen, Jr. of Ridgley, MD. May also has 12 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and is survived by brothers Franklin B. Seibert of Deale and Donald B. Delaney of Harpers Ferry.