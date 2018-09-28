Joseph Brennan “Peck” Norris, Jr., 93, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on Monday, September 24, 2018, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on July 2, 1925 in Great Mills, MD to the late Joseph B. Norris, Sr. and Lula Abell Norris.

On January 10, 1951, Peck enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served his country until his Honorable discharge on January 9, 1953. On May 26, 1951 Peck married his beloved wife, Ruth A. Norris, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Morganza, MD. Together they celebrated over 67 wonderful years of marriage. He was employed as a correspondent at Kodak until his retirement. He served his community for many years volunteering at Helping Hands food pantry alongside his sisters. Peck was a long time member of the Oxon Hill, MD American Legion Post 248 where he served as a commander from 1981-1983. Summer nights brought him the most joy. You would often find him sitting under his tree with a beer in hand watching his American flag wave in the air. For all those who knew Peck he was the epitome of kindness and unconditional love.

In addition to his beloved wife, Peck is also survived by his children: Gail Peterson of Mechanicsville, MD, Stephen H. Norris of Johns Island, SC and Cynthia A. Edelen (Nick) of Clinton, MD; his sisters, Joyce Mayor of Great Mills, MD and Jane “Inkie” Kopel (Bob) of Colton’s Point, MD; grandchildren, Tammy Phelps (Chris), Kara Norris, Heather Buytenhuys (Ryan), Brittany Norris, Joseph “Brennan” Norris IV, Stephen Norris, Mary Norris, and Alec Edelen; great grandchildren; James Robert Ammann II, Mistie Withrow (Waylon), Christopher “CJ” Phelps, Gracie Fernandez, Lillian Fernandez, and Colton Buytenhuys; great-great granddaughter Malea Withrow, and many extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his son, Joseph Brennan “Joey” Norris III, and his son-in-law John Peterson.

Family will receive friends on Monday, October 1, 2018 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., with a prayer service at 5:30 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Andrew Royals on October 2, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 29119 Point Lookout Road, Morganza, MD 20660. Interment will follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery in Mechanicsville, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be CJ Phelps, Chris Phelps, Nick Edelen, Alec Edelen, Brennan Norris and James Ammann.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.