Margaret Mary Herbert, 88, of Hughesville, MD passed away at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center, in LaPlata, MD, on Saturday, September 22, 2018.

Margaret was born on November 17, 1929, to the late Charles Henry McPherson and Emily Ruth Summers McPherson, in Aquasco, MD.

In addition to her parents, Margaret was predeceased by her husband, Charles Webster Herbert, Jr.; her brothers, Kevin McPherson, Harry McPherson, and Joe McPherson; and sisters, Evelyn Mitchell and Dorothy Moler.

Margaret is survived by her sons, Charles W. Herbert, III (Donna) and Pat Herbert (Debbie Hatton); and daughter, Debi Myers, all of Hughesville, MD; brothers, Jack McPherson (Baden, MD) and Michael McPherson (White Oak, MD); sisters, Judy Edelen (Baden, MD), Nancy Houser (Baden, MD), Emily Mills (Nokomis, FL), Rita Miller (Aquasco, MD), and Nora Maters (Naples, FL); eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Family will receive friends for Margaret’s Life Celebration Visitation on Saturday, September 29, from 8:30-10:00 a.m., with a Funeral Service at 10 a.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow at Old Fields Episcopal Cemetery, 15837 Prince Frederick Road, Hughesville, MD 20637.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.