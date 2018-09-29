Mary Susan Hollingsworth, 60, passed away on September 25, 2018 in Takoma Park, MD. Mary was born in 1958 to John and Helen Hollingsworth in Washington, DC. She was predeceased by both of her parents and her sister Nancy Kelly. She is survived by her daughter Amanda N. Ratcliffe of Lusby, MD. Mary is also survived by her nephew Mike Hollingsworth (Josie) of Prince Frederick, MD and her brother John Hollingsworth, Jr of Waldorf, MD.

