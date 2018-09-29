Robert “Bob” Fulton Sealey, 92, of Fort Myers FL, passed away 9/21/2018. Bob was born March 22, 1926 in Sebring, FL to the late James Edward and Lossie (Wynn) Sealey.

Bob, a World War II Navy veteran joined the military in 1942 and later stationed in Solomons, MD where he met and married his wife of 61 years, Betty Lou Garner in May of 1951. Before moving to Florida full-time in 2010, Bob spent most of his years in Calvert County where he raised six children. He enjoyed spending time with family, coaching baseball and softball, camping, music, dancing, and public service.

Bob retired from the Federal Government where he worked as a Demolition Expert and a second career as a Security Guard. Bob was a Charter Member of the Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad & Fire Department, the first volunteer service established in Calvert County in 1954. He was inducted into the Southern Maryland Fireman Association’s Hall of Fame in 1994, held many leaderships roles, served on multiple committees, taught first-aid, mentored dozens of young volunteers, and received numerous awards and accolades during his 60 plus years of volunteerism.

Bob is survived by sons Gregory P. Sealey and wife Donna of North Ft. Myers, FL, Marty J. Sealey and wife Kathie of Dunkirk, MD, Bobby T. Sealey and husband Andrew Hutson of Zephyrhills, FL, Keith T. Sealey and partner Chris Barry of Savannah, GA and a daughter Robin K. Sealey of Williamsburg, VA. Also surviving are five grandchildren Toby, Joshua, Cory, Jody, and Ashley, seven great grandchildren Alyssa, Blake, Abigail, Jace, Braden, Jameson, and Jackson, one expected great grandchild Jaxson, and sister Cleo Curry of Nokomis, FL. He was preceded in death by wife Betty Lou, son Kevin W. Sealey and brothers Clyde, John Earl, Billy, Luther, Walter Jackson, and Ray.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 3, 2018 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department, 13150 H.G. Trueman Road, Solomons, MD 20688 where a funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 4, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Paul United Methodist Church Cemetery, 11000 H.G. Trueman Road, Lusby, MD 20657.

Pallbearers are Toby Sealey, Cory Sealey, Jody Sealey, Joshua Sealey, Ashley Sealey, and Jimmy Chandler. Honorary Pallbearers are Ray Dove and Tilden Garner.

Should friends desire, contributions may be made in Bob’s memory to the Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad & Fire Department, P.O. Box 189, Solomons, MD 20688.